Russian delegation arrives in Geneva for US-mediated peace talks with Ukraine

A Russian delegation has arrived in Geneva for two days of US-mediated peace talks with Ukraine, which will begin later on Tuesday, Russia's state news agency Tass reported, citing a source.

While "avoiding unfriendly countries," the flight from Moscow to Geneva took nine hours to arrive on Tuesday morning, according to the news agency.

"Italian airspace was provided for the flight directly to Switzerland," it said.

The Ukrainian delegation arrived in Geneva on Monday evening, according to Ukrainian Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov.

"We look forward to constructive work and substantive meetings on security and humanitarian issues -- to advance towards a dignified and sustainable peace," he said on Telegram.

The first round of trilateral security consultations this year, involving Russia, Ukraine, and the US, took place in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, on Jan. 23-24, with the Moscow negotiating group led by Igor Kostyukov, chief of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

A second round followed on Feb. 4-5 at the same location.