Malian army 'neutralizes' several terrorists

Malian army ‘neutralizes’ several terrorists

Mali’s army said it “neutralized” scores of terrorists during a sweeping operation in the Segou region, seizing weapons and equipment in raids on central villages. The military did not specify the group targeted amid ongoing insecurity in the country’s north and center.

Published February 17,2026
Mali "neutralized" scores of terrorists during a large-scale sweeping operation in the central part of the country, the army said Monday.

The operation, conducted Sunday, targeted the villages of Toule and Akoub in the Segou region, it said in a statement.

Malian forces also seized weapons, ammunition and communication materials.

The statement did not identify the terrorist group targeted.

Mali has faced persistent insecurity for more than a decade, particularly in its central and northern regions, where armed groups linked to militant organizations and local conflicts have carried out attacks against security forces and civilians.

The army regularly announces counterterrorism operations as it seeks to reassert control over territories and curb the activities of armed groups, especially in areas near key population centers and along the Niger River corridor.