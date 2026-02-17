Malian army ‘neutralizes’ several terrorists

Mali "neutralized" scores of terrorists during a large-scale sweeping operation in the central part of the country, the army said Monday.

The operation, conducted Sunday, targeted the villages of Toule and Akoub in the Segou region, it said in a statement.

Malian forces also seized weapons, ammunition and communication materials.

The statement did not identify the terrorist group targeted.

Mali has faced persistent insecurity for more than a decade, particularly in its central and northern regions, where armed groups linked to militant organizations and local conflicts have carried out attacks against security forces and civilians.

The army regularly announces counterterrorism operations as it seeks to reassert control over territories and curb the activities of armed groups, especially in areas near key population centers and along the Niger River corridor.



