German President Steinmeier pledges help for Lebanon on two-day visit

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Monday promised support for the stabilization of Lebanon as he began a two-day visit to the Middle Eastern country.



"We continue to stand by your country's side," Steinmeier said in Beirut in a press conference with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun.



He called on Lebanon and Israel to fulfil their commitments under the November 2025 ceasefire, which he described as "an opportunity" for both countries.



Lebanon must ensure the disarmament of the Hezbollah militia in order to lay the groundwork for Israel to pull back militarily, Steinmeier said.



"Do not believe that we in Germany imagine that to be so easy. We know it is a demanding task," he added.



The ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah came after a bloody war which left more than 4,000 dead in Lebanon and 130 killed in Israel.



Both sides have accused each other of violating the truce. Israel has continued to carry out strikes on Lebanese territory, including shortly before Steinmeier's arrival.



The agreement included provisions for Hezbollah's disarmament, which was due to take place by the end of last year. The Iranian-backed group has rejected the measure.



Steinmeier said Germany and Lebanon "share an overriding common interest in this turbulent situation throughout the region: we want to see lasting peace and stability finally return to the region."



President Aoun said that Lebanon could learn a lot from Germany. Even the most united nation can fall victim to division if it is controlled by occupying powers, he said.



And that unity can only be achieved through complete independence and the sole sovereignty of a state over its entire territory, he added.



"We are no longer in a position to bear the conflicts and burdens of others," Aoun said. "We want nothing more than the well-being of our people and our families, the prosperity of our nation and the lives of our children."











Steinmeier also met with Prime Minister Nawaf Salam and Parliamentary Speaker Nabih Berri and was due to visit a German warship in Beirut's harbour.



The Sachsen-Anhalt (Saxony-Anhalt) is part of Germany's contribution to the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).



The German Navy assists in securing maritime borders and preventing arms smuggling as part of the UN mission in the sea area off Lebanon. It also participates in training the Lebanese Navy.



UNIFIL is due to end later this year, but Steinmeier promised that the end of the mission will not be the end of German support for Lebanon.



Aoun, meanwhile, emphasized that Germany's support for the Lebanese Navy is very important for his country.

