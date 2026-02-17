Belarusian president supports Russian idea of uniting all countries under sanctions

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Tuesday expressed his support for the Russian idea of uniting all countries facing sanctions, state news agency Belta reported.

Lukashenko explained at a government meeting that the Russian Foreign Ministry approached him as Chairman of the Supreme State Council to consider the issue and "somehow unite all those under sanctions."

"We've also convinced China. They don't need persuasion; they understand they'll be next," he added.

Lukashenko stated that 50 countries are currently under direct sanctions, affecting "hundreds of states" indirectly.

"If we unite and reach an agreement, those who imposed sanctions against us will be afraid," the Belarusian leader asserted.