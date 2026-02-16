Czech protesters back President Pavel in dispute with government

Thousands of people rallied in more than 400 towns and municipalities across the Czech Republic on Sunday in support of liberal President Petr Pavel amid a dispute with the country's right-wing populist government.



The protests followed a call by the civic initiative "Million Moments for Democracy," which urged supporters to back the head of state in his stand-off with the ruling coalition, news agency CTK reported.



Organizers said up to 90,000 people had already gathered to rally in Prague on February 1 with the same aim, and said this time smaller cities and communities across the country would join in. Another mass demonstration is planned for March 21 at Letna Park in Prague under the slogan "We will not let our future be stolen!"



In the second-largest city of Brno, 8,000 to 10,000 people gathered, CTK said, while several hundred turned out in smaller towns. Images published in Czech media showed demonstrators in cities including Ostrava and Pardubice holding portraits of Pavel.



Some banners featured crossed-out photos of government members and slogans such as "I stand with the president" and "I am ashamed of the current government."



The dispute escalated after Pavel said in late January that Foreign Minister Petr Macinka, who also leads the junior coalition Motorists for Themselves party, had attempted to blackmail him. The eurosceptic Motorists are demanding a Cabinet post for their honorary chairman Filip Turek, whom Pavel has rejected over past racist and sexist remarks.



The governing coalition, led by Prime Minister Andrej Babiš' right-wing populist ANO party, holds 108 of 200 seats in the lower house alongside the Motorists and the far-right Freedom and Direct Democracy party.

