UN chief urges dialogue amid worsening fuel shortage in Cuba

UN chief Antonio Guterres continues to follow the situation in Cuba as the island nation grapples with a worsening fuel shortage, his spokesperson said on Monday.

"The Secretary-General has been following the situation in Cuba extremely closely, and I can tell you that he's very concerned about the situation in Cuba, which is worsening as oil needs continue to be unmet," Stephane Dujarric said during a news conference.

Recalling the UN General Assembly's repeated calls for an end "to the embargo imposed by the United States on Cuba," Dujarric said that Guterres "would like to see all parties pursue dialogue and respect for international law yet again."

"But our teams on the ground are working with the Government to help support the humanitarian relief for the people of Cuba," he added.

Cuba's fuel crisis has worsened after the US cut off oil supplies from longtime ally Venezuela, which had been shipping tens of thousands of barrels daily to the island.

The disruption followed a US operation that captured former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and the seizure of oil tankers, effectively halting key fuel deliveries.