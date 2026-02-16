News World Israeli opposition leader warns of another election defeat

Israeli opposition leader warns of another election defeat

Opposition Leader Yair Lapid issued an urgent call for unity on Monday, telling Israel's liberals that they are "working at cross purposes" and risking electoral defeat.

DPA WORLD Published February 16,2026 Subscribe

Israel's opposition leader Yair Lapid has urged the country's liberals to unite ahead of this year's parliamentary elections, or risk losing it.



Israeli media reported on Monday that he warned that if they did not find common ground, there was a risk of another election defeat against the right-wing religious alliance of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.



For two years, when asked about the outcome of the next election, he had always replied, "We will win," said Lapid. But he added, "I can no longer say that now."



Recent opinion polls showed that a victory for the liberal camp was by no means certain, he said.



The chairman of the Future Party, which is located in the political centre, warned that "if we don't come to our senses, we will lose."



The spectrum of opposition parties ranges from right to left and also includes representatives of the Arab minority. The opposition camp wants to replace Netanyahu's government, but often finds it difficult to pull together.



A new Israeli parliament is due to be elected on October 27, though the Israeli media is speculating that the elections could be brought forward if Netanyahu's right-wing religious government fails to pass its budget.



Netanyahu, already the longest-serving head of government in Israeli history, is seeking another term in office.



He was initially seen as politically tarnished in the immediate aftermath of the massacre carried out in Israel by Hamas fighters on October 7 2023.



However, his position is now considered more stable. Netanyahu continues to refuse to take responsibility for the failures that made the attack on October 7 possible.









