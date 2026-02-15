Top US sanctions official poised to leave Treasury amid tensions: Report

John Hurley, the Trump administration's top sanctions official, is expected to leave his post at the Treasury Department following tensions with Secretary Scott Bessent over sanctions policy approaches and objectives, Bloomberg reported Sunday.

Hurley, the undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, could depart after months of internal discord over the methods and focus of US sanctions strategy, people familiar with the matter told the outlet.

Officials are considering several ambassadorial positions for Hurley in an effort to retain a trusted ally within the administration, according to sources cited by Bloomberg.

A senior administration official told Bloomberg that Hurley maintains a strong working relationship with Bessent at Treasury.

The Financial Times reported Friday that President Donald Trump is considering Hurley for the German ambassadorship.

There has been no official confirmation from US officials regarding the matter.

Washington has widely used sanctions as a foreign policy tool under the Trump administration, targeting countries including Iran, Venezuela and China over issues ranging from nuclear programs to economic activities.