Iran’s foreign minister heads for Geneva for 2nd round of indirect talks with US

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi left Tehran on Sunday for Geneva to participate in a second round of indirect nuclear talks with the US, the Foreign Ministry said.

Araghchi is heading a diplomatic and expert delegation to the Swiss city, where he is also scheduled to hold a series of consultations on the sidelines of the talks, the ministry said in a statement cited by the state-run Press TV.

The second round of negotiations between Iranian and American delegations is set for Tuesday in Geneva, with representatives from Oman acting as mediators.

According to the ministry, Araghchi will meet with his Swiss and Omani counterparts, Ignazio Cassis and Badr Albusaidi, as well as Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, and other international officials based in Switzerland.

The latest round of nuclear talks was held in Oman on Feb. 6, more than eight months after the Iran-Israel war put the diplomacy on the backburner.

Türkiye and other regional states recently intervened to help ease tensions and revive the diplomatic channels, particularly after US President Donald Trump threatened to use military action against Iran.