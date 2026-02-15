China grants visa-free entry to UK, Canadian citizens

China announced on Sunday it will grant visa-free entry to citizens of the UK and Canada.

"To further facilitate cross-border travel, China decides to, starting from February 17, 2026, extend its visa waiver policy to ordinary passport holders from Canada and the UK," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Ordinary passport holders from the two countries can be exempted from visa to enter China and stay for up to 30 days for business, tourism, family/friends visit, exchange and transit purposes. The policy will be effective until December 31, 2026."

Last month, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced during their separate visits to China that they reached agreement on people-to-people exchanges.