Explosion at fireworks shop in eastern China kills 8

An explosion followed by a fire tore through a fireworks retail store in Donghai county in eastern China's Jiangsu province on Sunday, killing eight people, state media reported.

Two others suffered minor burns, local authorities said, according to the state-run Xinhua News Agency.

The blast occurred when a villager improperly set off fireworks near the shop in Dong'an village, authorities said.

Emergency crews responded quickly and brought the fire under control. It was fully extinguished by Sunday afternoon.

Those responsible for the incident have been taken into custody.

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the explosion, and follow-up measures are underway.