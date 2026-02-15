Bayraktar TB3 makes history at NATO drill: Perfect hit in the Baltic Sea

The Bayraktar TB3 UCAV took to the world stage as part of NATO's Steadfast Dart 2026 exercise. Taking off autonomously from the short runway of TCG ANADOLU, the Bayraktar TB3 successfully carried out its first operational demonstration abroad by striking surface targets in the Baltic Sea with a twin-salvo MAM-L firing, achieving direct hits.

The Turkish defense industry has successfully completed another significant milestone in naval aviation. During the maritime phase of Steadfast Dart 2026 — NATO's largest and most comprehensive exercise of 2026 — the Bayraktar TB3 UCAV deployed on board TCG ANADOLU once again proved its capabilities with its short-runway autonomous takeoff and strike power.





As part of the exercise, the Bayraktar TB3, which took off smoothly from the ship's short runway, destroyed designated surface targets with pinpoint accuracy using a twin-salvo MAM-L strike. Military personnel from participating countries gave full marks to the national UCAV following its successful engagement of naval targets. Fascinating allied troops with its performance, the Bayraktar TB3 safely landed back on TCG ANADOLU after the mission, successfully completing the operation.





First operational demonstration abroad

This activity carries strategic importance as it marks the first operational demonstration of the Bayraktar TB3 in an overseas operational environment. As the world's first UCAV capable of conducting operations from short-runway ships, the Bayraktar TB3 is currently deployed on TCG ANADOLU with three platforms. Their performance in the challenging geography of the Baltic Sea is being closely followed with great interest by NATO allies.





In the upcoming phases of the exercise, the Bayraktar TB3's capabilities will continue to be demonstrated at the highest level. According to the plan, two Bayraktar TB3 UCAVs are expected to take off sequentially from TCG ANADOLU and conduct a coordinated operation.



In this phase, one platform will perform a twin-salvo MAM-L strike, while the other will fire the higher-impact MAM-T munition.







The Bayraktar TB3 is also expected to present a special flight demonstration to NATO's senior command during the Distinguished Observer Day, and a long-range flight mission is among the possible scenarios within the scope of the exercise.





The presence of TCG ANADOLU and the accompanying Turkish naval task group in the Baltic Sea, where the Bayraktar TB3s are deployed, is being assessed by defense experts as one of the most important elements of deterrence within allied defense plans.







