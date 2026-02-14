Türkiye-Panama ties in ‘very good moment,’ Panamanian minister says

Relations between Türkiye and Panama are in a "very good moment," Panama's vice minister of foreign affairs for multilateral affairs and cooperation, Carlos Guevara Mann, said Friday, describing the ties as sincere and grounded in mutual respect.

"The state of relations between our two countries is very good. We are in a very good moment in our relationship," Mann told Anadolu during an official visit to the capital Ankara. "We have a very cordial, very respectfully-based relationship, and this is a source of great satisfaction for us, as I am sure it is for our Turkish counterparts."

Mann said the two countries cooperate across a wide range of areas and maintain comprehensive collaboration. He said opportunities are being explored in education, science and technology, and culture, adding that Türkiye and Panama "have a very solid commercial relationship."

He described bilateral trade as significant and said it has increased in recent years.

Mann also pointed to Turkish Airlines' 10 weekly flights to Panama as a major advantage.

"Istanbul is really the port of entry for Panamanians and Latin Americans to the east, the same way that Panama is the port of entry for Turkish people and people from Eastern Europe and Central Asia to Latin America," he said.

He said the two countries maintain extensive cooperation within international organizations and see broad potential to expand collaboration on multilateral platforms. Mann added that Panama is highly satisfied with the current state of relations and appreciates the warm reception it receives during official visits to Türkiye.

VISIT HIGHLIGHTS CULTURAL EXCHANGES AND STRATEGIC TALKS

Mann said the main purpose of his visit was to promote cultural and academic exchanges between the two countries.

He underscored the importance of commemorating the 200th anniversary of the historic Amphictyonic Congress convened by Simon Bolivar in Panama in 1826, which sought to unite Latin American nations.

During the visit, Mann followed up on cooperation initiatives in science and technology, culture and archaeology. He also held consultations with Turkish officials on current strategic issues, saying such exchanges are always beneficial.

On his first visit to Ankara, Mann described the capital as "a charming city" and said he felt at home. He thanked the Turkish government, the people of Ankara and his country's diplomatic mission in Ankara for their hospitality.





























































































































































































































