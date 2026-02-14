Trump says regime change in Iran 'would be the best thing'

US President Donald Trump on Friday signaled support for the idea of regime change in Iran.

"Seems like that would be the best thing that could happen," Trump told reporters after a visit to Fort Bragg in the state of North Carolina.

"For 47 years, they've been talking and talking and talking. In the meantime, we've lost a lot of lives while they talk. Legs blown off, arms blown off, faces blown off. We've been going on for a long time. So let's see what happens," he added.

Trump also reiterated that "tremendous power" has arrived to the region. The US has steadily built up military forces in the region since Trump has threatened strikes against Iran following the eruption of countrywide protests in late December.

"Additional power, as you know, and other carriers going out shortly, so we'll see it now, if we could get it settled for once," he said.

When asked who he wants to "take over" Iran, Trump replied, "I don't want to talk about that. There are people."