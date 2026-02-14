Son of last Shah tells giant rally he is ready to lead Iran 'transition'

The son of Iran's toppled former monarch told a mass rally in Munich on Saturday he is ready to lead Iran's "transition", as demonstrators demanded the overthrow of Iran's rulers.

"I am here to guarantee a transition to a secular democratic future," Reza Pahlavi told a crowd estimated by police at around 200,000 people. "I am committed to be the leader of transition for you so we can one day have the final opportunity to decide the fate of our country through a democratic, transparent process to the ballot box."









