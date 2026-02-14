Syria says talks with Israel aim to stop interference, not accept terms imposed by force in south

Syria's foreign minister said talks with Israel are aimed at ending Israeli interference and military actions in southern Syria, not at accepting a new reality imposed by force.

Speaking at a panel discussion at the Munich Security Conference, Asaad al-Shaibani said Syria had adopted a "realistic path" towards Israel focused on reconstruction and national recovery following the Dec. 8, 2024 fall of the Assad regime.

He said that since then, Syria has faced more than 1,000 Israeli airstrikes targeting civilian and military facilities, as well as ground incursions and new territorial advances in the south.

Damascus chose diplomacy to address the situation and, with US support, brought Israel to direct negotiations, he added.

"These negotiations will not lead to accepting the fait accompli imposed by Israel in southern Syria," he said. "Their outcome should be Israel's withdrawal from areas it entered after Dec. 8, an end to interference in Syria's internal affairs, and a halt to airspace violations."

He added that security must be mutual. "Whoever seeks to preserve their own security must also respect the security of others," he said, adding that Syria remains open in this regard.

Asked whether the current Israeli government is responsive to these demands, Shaibani said Israel is overstating perceived threats.

"I believe this approach is a mistake," he said. "The policy you pursue could become the greatest risk to yourself." He added that Israel would not be able to evade "Syria's realistic approach."

The top Syrian diplomat also cited US support for security discussions, mentioning President Donald Trump and Washington's backing of talks.

Israeli forces have been carrying out near-daily incursions into Syrian territory, particularly in rural areas of Quneitra, detaining civilians, setting up checkpoints, questioning those passing through, and destroying farmland.

The developments came despite an agreement reached by Syria and Israel on Jan. 6 to establish a US-supervised communication mechanism aimed at coordinating information sharing, reducing military escalation, engaging diplomatically, and exploring trade opportunities.

After the fall of the Assad regime, Israel expanded its occupation of Syria's Golan Heights by seizing the demilitarized buffer zone in violation of a 1974 disengagement agreement.

Syrians say the continued Israeli violations are undermining efforts to restore stability and hindering government attempts to attract investment to improve the country's economy.