Top diplomats of China, France, Germany hold trilateral meeting

The top diplomats of China, France and Germany held a trilateral meeting, which the Chinese foreign minister described as "an innovative move in response to changing circumstances" and "an important opportunity for strategic communication."

The meeting between Wang Yi, Jean-Noel Barrot, and Johann Wadephul was held on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on Friday, China's Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

Wang said the world is undergoing "the most profound and complex changes since World War II," with unilateralism and protectionism on the rise, the UN-centered international system under strain, and global governance facing a "serious deficit."

"As responsible major countries and major economies, we bear important responsibilities for world peace and development," Wang said. "We must adhere to mutual respect, seek common ground while reserving differences, and promote mutually beneficial cooperation."

Marking 50 years of China-EU ties, Wang stressed that "the two sides are partners, not adversaries," and that "interdependence is not a risk" and "open cooperation will not harm security."

The German and French ministers reaffirmed commitment to one-China policy, support for free trade, and opposition to decoupling, according to the statement.

They called for deeper dialogue to enhance trust and coordination amid global instability.

The three sides also discussed China-EU relations and the Ukraine crisis, agreeing to maintain communication.