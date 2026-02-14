Telegram could face total block in Russia, says senior senator

A senior Russian lawmaker warned on Friday that the Telegram messaging app could be completely blocked in Russia if it fails to comply with legislative requirements.

"Telegram is a very high-quality platform, and I use it actively myself," Andrey Klishas, the head of the Federation Council Committee on Constitutional Legislation and State Building, told Sputnik Radio.

But he emphasized that all digital platforms operating within the country must adhere to Russian laws, noting that "Telegram is no exception."

Klishas stated that any final decision regarding the status of the app rests with the state communications regulator, suggesting that the public should "wait for the decision of Roskomnadzor," -- the agency responsible for regulating media and communications.

The warning comes as Russian authorities intensify a crackdown on foreign communication tools, having recently restricted WhatsApp after its parent company, Meta, allegedly refused to follow the "norm and letter of Russian law."

In response to the WhatsApp block, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov urged citizens to transition to "Max," a state-developed national messenger that has been mandatory on new devices since 2025.

While Telegram remains a critical tool for communication, including military use, it has faced mounting pressure from Roskomnadzor for data localization and anti-terrorism regulations.

Telegram founder Pavel Durov previously claimed that the restrictions are an attempt to force users onto state-monitored platforms, echoing similar concerns from Meta on political censorship.