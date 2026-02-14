Turkish intelligence chief attends Munich Security Conference

Ibrahim Kalin, head of the Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT), attended the weekend Munich Security Conference in Germany, where he held talks with his foreign counterparts on a range of regional issues, security sources said Saturday.

Kalin discussed bilateral and regional issues, Iran, war-torn Gaza, Syria, and North Africa, according to the sources. The various talks also covered intelligence diplomacy, counterterrorism, irregular migration, and cybersecurity.

Munich is hosting the 62nd Munich Security Conference from Friday through Sunday under tight security, as diplomats describe the current period as the most turbulent since the end of the Cold War, marked by escalating conflicts and growing uncertainty over the future of the global order.







