Pezeshkian says regional countries can resolve issues together

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Saturday that countries in the region are capable of resolving their problems collectively and peacefully, stressing that they do not need external guardianship, state news agency IRNA reported.

Speaking at the international Iran Corridor 2026 conference in Tehran on investment opportunities and financing for rail and road corridors, Pezeshkian said: "We do not need a custodian. Regional countries can sit together and solve their problems."

Pezeshkian said the world has become "very small," and that nations must work to create conditions for peace, security, and stability for present and future generations.

"No country benefits from war," he said, noting that conflict, violence, and bloodshed do not lead to progress.

He praised efforts by regional leaders to enhance security and governance, citing cooperation among countries including Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Pakistan, and Afghanistan.

"We are all trying, and capable, of solving our problems together in peace and calm," he said.

The Iranian president highlighted the country's "deep and extensive" ties with Russia, saying agreements and signatures reached at the conference reflect concrete implementation rather than symbolic commitments.

"We will implement, we will act, and we will swiftly remove any existing obstacles," he said.

The remarks came as US President Donald Trump on Friday signaled support for the idea of regime change in Iran, which recently saw protests over worsening economic conditions.

"Seems like that would be the best thing that could happen," Trump told reporters after a visit to Fort Bragg in the state of North Carolina.

The US and Iran held indirect talks in the capital Muscat on Feb. 6 with Omani mediation to discuss Tehran's nuclear program.

The sit-down marked the end of a roughly eight-month suspension after the US launched strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities during the 12-day Iran-Israel war in June 2025.

The US in recent weeks significantly increased its military footprint in the region, urging Tehran to make a deal before its too late.

The US wants Iran to halt uranium enrichment and has also sought to include its missile program and alleged support for armed groups in the region in the negotiations. Tehran, however, has repeatedly said it would not talk on issues beyond its nuclear program.



