Europe must defend itself 'at all times,' says EU Commission chief

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Saturday that Europe must be ready to defend itself "at all times," warning that rising geopolitical tensions and external pressure on democratic systems require the continent to strengthen its strategic independence.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, von der Leyen said Europe faces "the very distinct threat of outside forces trying to weaken our union from within," alongside intensifying global rivalry affecting everything from territory to technology regulation.

"Fundamentally, all of this points to a simple reality in today's fractured world, Europe must become more independent. There is no other choice," she said, stressing that independence must cover defense, energy, trade, raw materials, and digital technology.

Von der Leyen rejected suggestions that stronger European autonomy could weaken transatlantic ties, saying "an independent Europe is a strong Europe, and a strong Europe makes for a stronger transatlantic alliance."

Highlighting the bloc's defense efforts since Russia's war on Ukraine, she said European military spending in 2025 rose nearly 80% compared with prewar levels.

"The time has come to bring Europe's mutual defense clause to life," she said, describing collective defense under Article 42.7 of the EU treaty as "not an optional task" but a binding commitment.

Von der Leyen called for faster decision-making on security matters, suggesting the EU may increasingly rely on qualified majority voting rather than unanimity to accelerate action.

She also urged closer cooperation with partners outside the bloc, particularly the UK, saying that "10 years from Brexit, our futures are as bound as ever," and calling for deeper coordination on security, democracy, and economic resilience.

Drawing lessons from Ukraine's battlefield experience, she stressed that industrial capacity and innovation are decisive factors in modern warfare, noting that drones now account for "around 80% of battlefield damages on both sides."

Europe must therefore strengthen defense production and dual-use technologies such as artificial intelligence and advanced manufacturing, she said.

"Some ask whether we can afford this, but I say we cannot afford not to," von der Leyen added, arguing that investment in defense is essential to safeguard "peace and freedom."