US halts $1.6B Kenya health framework pending High Court decision

The United States has put on hold the implementation of a $1.6 billion health cooperation framework with Kenya pending a final decision by the High Court.

The agreement, concluded in December, was designed to support Kenya's public health system through expanded funding, technical collaboration, and disease control initiatives. Its rollout has been delayed after becoming the subject of court proceedings.

Local online news outlet Kenyans.co.ke reported that Washington would not proceed with the initiative until the judiciary completes its review.

Addressing reporters in Nyeri on Thursday evening, US Embassy Charge d'Affaires Susan Burns said the US government cannot advance the framework while the case remains before the court.

"It is up to Kenya to decide how they want this funding and how they want it implemented. These are discussions that we need to have with the government, but at the moment, the matter is for the court to decide," Burns said.

She said discussions between the two governments are continuing despite the legal uncertainty.

"We have a lot of work to do in the implementation, and we will continue to have this conversation with the government, of course, respecting any decision that comes from the court. There is a chance to relearn how to do things and scale them up," she added.

Burns said the US will continue providing health support to Kenya through alternative channels, including the US Embassy's Office of Foreign Assistance and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The cooperation builds on more than 25 years of health-sector engagement between the two countries, during which the US has invested more than $7 billion in Kenya through programs targeting HIV/AIDS, malaria, maternal health, research and disease surveillance.

The High Court's ruling is expected to determine when and how the $1.6 billion framework can move forward.