UN chief calls for bridging 'divides' as Ramadan nears

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday marked the approaching Islamic holy month of Ramadan, urging all "to bridge divides, deliver help and hope to those in need."

"In a message marking the start of the holy month of Ramadan, the secretary-general says this month is a sacred period of reflection and prayer, representing a noble vision of hope and peace," Guterres' spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said during a news conference, adding: "Yet, for too many members of the human family, this vision remains distant."

Pointing to war-torn countries from "Afghanistan to Yemen, from Gaza to Sudan and beyond," Dujarric said that "people continue to suffer from conflict, hunger, displacement and discrimination."

"In these difficult and divided times, the secretary-general calls on all to heed Ramadan's enduring message, to bridge divides, deliver help and hope to those in need, and safeguard the rights and dignity of every person," he noted.

The Muslim holy month of Ramadan begins next week. Fasting from sunrise to sunset during Ramadan is one of Islam's five main pillars.





