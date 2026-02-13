Saudi, Russian foreign ministers discuss bilateral ties, regional issues over phone

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan held a phone call Friday with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, during which the two reviewed bilateral relations and explored avenues to further expand cooperation between Riyadh and Moscow, the country's foreign ministry said.

A ministry statement said the conversation also covered a range of regional and international issues of shared interest, without providing additional details.

The call comes as the US and Iran prepare to hold a second round of indirect negotiations with Omani mediation to discuss Tehran's nuclear program.

The first round of negotiations was held in Muscat last week after an eight-month suspension following a US-backed Israeli attack on Iran last June.