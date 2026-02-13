Bad Bunny surges to top of German music charts after Super Bowl show

Latin star Bad Bunny has soared to the top of the German music charts, days after his memorable performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show.



The Puerto Rican musician was number one in both the singles and album charts with "DtMF" and "DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS," GfK Entertainment said on Friday, revealing that he also garnered a massive boost in streams.



"The Latin star's plays rose by 160% on Monday after the mega event compared to Sunday, and by as much as 330% compared to the previous Monday," said GfK, which runs the official German charts.



"NUEVAYoL" and "BAILE INoLVIDABLE" also surged, reaching number seven and 12 respectively in the singles charts.



Bad Bunny - whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio – has become one of the most successful musicians in the world.



The 31-year-old took home three Grammy Awards earlier this month, including for best album.



His Super Bowl performance on Sunday, carried out entirely in Spanish, was widely acclaimed, although President Donald Trump called the show "absolutely terrible."

