Jordan hosts direct prisoner talks between Yemeni government, Houthis

The Yemeni government and the Houthi movement are holding direct, face-to-face talks in Jordan on prisoner issues, UN envoy to Yemen Hans Grundberg said Thursday.

Briefing the UN Security Council, Grundberg said the negotiations are taking place in Amman "under UN auspices, to work through the complex task of finalizing names of detainees so a release operation can materialize, building on the agreed outcome of their meeting in Muscat in December."

He described the prisoner file as "a clear example of what can be achieved when the parties choose to engage in dialogue."

Yemen has seen a fragile calm since April 2022 after more than 11 years of war between forces loyal to the internationally recognized government and the Houthis, who have maintained control over the capital Sanaa and major northwestern provinces since September 2014.

The exact numbers of detainees held by each side are unclear. During UN-brokered talks in Stockholm in 2018, the parties submitted lists totaling more than 15,000 detainees. Rights groups estimate the figure at around 20,000.

On Dec. 23 last year, the Yemeni government and the Houthis agreed in Muscat to exchange about 2,900 prisoners and detainees, including Saudis and Sudanese, under UN and International Committee of the Red Cross auspices. The deal, the largest proposed swap since the war began, has yet to be carried out.

The last exchange was in April 2023, when about 900 prisoners and detainees were released following negotiations in Switzerland mediated by the UN and the Red Cross.

Grundberg urged both sides "to sustain this engagement, finalize the remaining elements without delay, and move swiftly to implementation," especially with the Muslim holy month of Ramadan approaching.

"I also encourage the parties to continue beyond this phase, working toward their commitment to release all conflict-related detainees under the all-for-all principle," he added, thanking Jordan for hosting the talks and the Red Cross for its central role.

Delegations from the Yemeni government and the Houthis arrived in Jordan about a week ago to resume negotiations on the prisoner file.