Kosovo’s parliament approves new government

Kosovo's parliament approved a new government led by Prime Minister Albin Kurti on Wednesday, ending a more than year-long political deadlock.

The new government was approved with 66 members of the 120-seat parliament voting in favor. Forty-nine members voted against it, while five did not participate in the vote.

Kurti, the leader of the Vetevendosje (Self-Determination) party and the prime ministerial candidate, opened his speech at the parliamentary podium by stating that the 45-year prison sentences requested by the prosecution for former commanders of the Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) on trial in The Hague "misrepresent the truth."

He said that during the government's four-year term, €1 billion ($1.18 billion) would be invested in defense, significant investments would be made in renewable energy and water resources, and Kosovo's manufacturing industry would also be developed.

He added that they would support women's employment and that the minimum wage would be increased in line with economic growth.

Touching on Serbia, Kurti emphasized that relations with the country would be normalized through a constructive and creative dialogue.

In Kurti's new Cabinet, Glauk Konjufca has been appointed First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, and Donika Gervalla-Schwarz has assumed the roles of Second Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Justice.

Fikrim Damka, president of the Kosovo Democratic Turkish Party (KDTP), has become Third Deputy Prime Minister responsible for Minority Affairs and Cooperation.

The session concluded after the new Cabinet took its oath of office.

According to the official results of the early general election held on Dec. 28, 2025, Vetevendosje won 57 of the 100 seats in the 120-member parliament, the Kosovo Democratic Party (PDK) won 22, the Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK) won 15, and the Alliance for the Future of Kosovo (AAK) won 6, surpassing the 5% election threshold.

The distribution of the 20 parliamentary seats reserved for non-majority communities is as follows: "Serb List 9, KDTP 2, New Democratic Initiative of Kosovo (IRDK) 1, Social Democratic Union (SDU) 1, New Democratic Party (NDS) 1, Party For Freedom, Justice and Survival (ZSPO) 1, VAKAT Coalition 1, Egyptian Liberal Party (PLE) 1, Ashkali Social Democratic Party (PSA) 1, Unique Gorani Party (JGP) 1, and Progressive Movement of Kosovar Roma (LPRK) 1."