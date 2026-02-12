FINLAND OPENS EUROPES 1ST LITHIUM MINE FOR BATTERY PRODUCTION

Finland opened its first lithium mine on Wednesday, aiming to supply Europe's battery production chain.

Mining firm Keliber has begun lithium extraction in western Finland, marking the beginning of Europe's first battery-grade lithium processing operation, according to the Yle broadcaster.

The long-planned project aims to create Europe's first battery-grade lithium.

"We'll be the first to introduce European production, and of course, it is a competitive advantage due to the shorter delivery distance compared to imports from China," CEO Hannu Hautala also said.

The mining site reportedly extends across three municipalities: Kaustinen, Kokkola, and Kronoby.






