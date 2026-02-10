SAUDI CROWN PRINCE RECEIVES BRITAINS PRINCE WILLIAM ON HIS 1ST VISIT TO THE KINGDOM

Saudi crown prince receives Britain's Prince William on his 1st visit to the kingdom

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received Prince William, the Prince of Wales and heir to the British throne, in the Saudi capital Riyadh late Monday, marking William's first visit to the kingdom.

The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported that Prince Mohammed welcomed William at the start of a three-day visit that will run through Wednesday.

The Saudi crown prince accompanied Prince William on a tour of the heritage site of Diriyah, considered the birthplace of the Saudi state and the capital of the first Saudi state, according to the SPA.

The two princes also posed for a commemorative photo in front of Salwa Palace, one of the historic palaces that served as the seat of governance during the first Saudi state.

The visit also featured a presentation of the Diriyah Gate Development Authority's master plan, the agency said.

Diriyah is home to the historic At-Turaif district, which is listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

From Riyadh, the British crown prince began his first official visit to Saudi Arabia, aimed at strengthening relations between the two countries, which span more than eight decades, according to Saudi daily Asharq Al-Awsat.

Saudi-British relations entered a new phase of cooperation following the establishment of the Saudi-UK Strategic Partnership Council, which held its first meeting in London during a 2018 visit by Prince Mohammed.



















