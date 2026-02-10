Ghislaine Maxwell refuses to answer lawmakers' questions in Epstein investigation

Ghislaine Maxwell avoided answering questions during a video deposition Monday on files related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein by the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee and refused to testify, according to media reports.

Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year prison sentence for her role as a close associate of Epstein, pleaded her Constitutional Fifth Amendment right — which protects an individual from self-incrimination — and declined to answer any questions by the US Congressional committee.

"Ms. Maxwell is prepared to speak fully and honestly if granted clemency by President (Donald) Trump," said her attorney David Markus in a statement.

"Only she can provide the complete account" of Espstein's actions, Markus continued. "Some may not like what they hear, but the truth matters. For example, both President Trump and President (Bill) Clinton are innocent of any wrongdoing. Ms. Maxwell alone can explain why, and the public is entitled to that explanation."

The Department of Justice (DOJ) released millions of files related to the Epstein investigation, which included 38,000 references to Trump's name in more than 5,300 files, according to a review of the material by the New York Times.

Democrats accused Maxwell of using the deposition as leverage to be granted clemency by Trump. Republican Rep. James Comer, who chairs the committee, told reporters that he did not believe Maxwell should be granted clemency.

"Unfortunately, she had an opportunity today to answer questions that every American has, questions that would be very important in this investigation, and she chose to invoke her Fifth Amendment right," said Comer.

Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna said he submitted questions for Maxwell to answer, arguing that she had denied the American public the answers they deserve by pleading the fifth.

"Who are the other co-conspirators, who were the other men who raped these underage girls?" Khanna said during an interview. "Did she (Maxwell) have any conversations about a deal with Donald Trump?"

The committee has five more depositions scheduled as part of its investigation into the Epstein files, including billionaire and Victoria's Secret founder Les Wexner on Feb. 18, former President Clinton and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Feb. 26 and 27, Epstein's accountant on March 11 and Epstein's lawyer on March 19.