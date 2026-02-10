China’s Xi calls for self-reliance in sci-tech, urges overcoming ‘prominent weaknesses’

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday called for self-reliance in science and technology and urged efforts to overcome what he described as "prominent weaknesses."

Xi made the remarks during a visit to a national information technology innovation park in Beijing, according to state-run Xinhua News Agency.

He stressed the importance of "self-reliance and strength" in science and technology, calling it key to building China into a "great modern socialist country."

Xi also urged efforts to "concentrate strength for major undertakings, pool high-quality resources to secure breakthroughs, and accelerate efforts to address prominent weaknesses" in order to achieve the country's strategic goals.

During his visit, Xi learned about IT applications and innovation and was briefed on Beijing's efforts to accelerate the development of an international science and technology innovation center.

He also viewed displays showcasing sci-tech innovation achievements and spoke with researchers and executives from science and technology enterprises.

Xi's remarks come as a growing number of scientists and academics have moved to China from Western countries.

At least seven scientists, including mathematicians and engineers from the United States, Canada and Finland, relocated to China in 2025, according to the South China Morning Post.

In April 2025, Xi visited the Shanghai Foundation Model Innovation Center, the country's first incubator dedicated to large-scale artificial intelligence models, where he urged Shanghai to take a leading role in AI development.