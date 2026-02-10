UK, US slip in global corruption rankings

The UK and the US have both fallen in the latest Corruption Perceptions Index, a global ranking by Transparency International that measures perceived levels of corruption in the public sector.

The UK dropped from seventh place in 2015 to 20th in 2025, with its score edging down from 71 to 70. The US also recorded a decline, slipping one place from 28th to 29th and posting its lowest-ever score of 64.

The index, widely used as an indicator of public sector integrity, draws on surveys of experts and businesspeople from around the world.

Transparency International said the results reflect a "worrying trend" of democratic backsliding in countries where institutions have traditionally been strong. The organization cited concerns over political donations, cash-for-access arrangements and the targeting of campaigners and journalists by state actors.

In the UK, it pointed to major political parties' reliance on wealthy donors during the 2024 general election campaign. The organization warned that the country is likely to remain "mired in scandal" this year, citing revelations about the relationship between Labour grandee and former US ambassador Peter Mandelson and the convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Only seven countries scored 80 points or higher on the index. Denmark topped the rankings for the eighth consecutive year, followed by Finland, Singapore, New Zealand, Norway, Sweden, and Switzerland.

At the bottom of the rankings, South Sudan placed joint lowest alongside Somalia, just below Venezuela, Yemen, and Libya.

Transparency International said the overall decline in scores was particularly concerning in established democracies.

"The global order is under strain from rivalry between major powers, and dangerous disregard for international norms," it said. "Armed conflicts and the climate crisis are having a deadly impact. Societies are also becoming more polarised.

"To meet these challenges, the world needs principled leaders and strong, independent institutions that act with integrity to protect the public interest. Yet, too often, we are seeing a failure of good governance and accountable leadership," it added.





