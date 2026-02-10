US health agency plans $600 million cut to public health grants

The US Department of Health and Human Services is preparing to cut roughly $600 million in public health grant funding to four Democrat-led states, according to a list of planned reductions reviewed by The New York Times and shared with committees in the US Congress.

Under the plan, HHS will begin terminating grant awards to California, Minnesota, Illinois and Colorado, marking a significant reduction in federal public health support as the agency redirects funding toward programs aligned with the current administration's policy goals.

The move follows a brief nationwide pause last month on about $5 billion in Public Health Infrastructure Grants, a decision that was quickly reversed after concerns were raised about emergency preparedness ahead of severe winter weather.

An HHS spokesperson said the grants being terminated no longer reflect the policy priorities of President Donald Trump's administration. The funding was established under a Biden-era initiative and has supported more than 100 local and state public health departments over a five-year period.

The Public Health Infrastructure Grants were designed to support efforts through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including data modernization initiatives and health equity programs.

Earlier reporting indicated that the planned cancellations include funding for HIV and other sexually transmitted infection prevention programs.

