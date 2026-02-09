Three prominent opposition figures released in Venezuela

Three opposition figures close to Venezuela's Nobel peace laureate Maria Corina Machado were freed from jail Sunday, a month after authorities began releasing political prisoners following the ouster of leader Nicolas Maduro.

The releases came as lawmakers prepare to vote Tuesday on a historic amnesty law covering charges used to lock up dissidents during almost three decades of socialist rule.

Juan Pablo Guanipa, 61, a former vice president of the National Assembly, appeared in a video posted on his X account, showing what looked like his release papers.

"Here we are, being released," Guanipa said in the video, adding that he had spent "10 months in hiding, almost nine months detained here" in Caracas.

"There is much to discuss about the present and future of Venezuela, always with the truth as our guide," he added.

Hours later, a former Machado legal adviser, Perkins Rocha, was also freed. So was Freddy Superlano, who once won a gubernatorial election in Barinas, the home turf of iconic, late socialist leader Hugo Chavez.

"We hugged at home," Rocha's wife Maria Constanza Cipriani wrote on X, with a photo of them.

Guanipa was arrested in May 2025, in connection with an alleged conspiracy to undermine legislative and regional elections that were boycotted by the opposition.

He was charged with terrorism, money laundering and incitement to violence and hatred.

The opposition figure had been in hiding prior to his arrest. He was last seen in public in January 2025, when he accompanied Machado to an anti-Maduro rally.

- Hundreds still jailed -

Machado, who was awarded the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize for her efforts to advance democracy in Venezuela, celebrated Guanipa's release.

"My dear Juan Pablo, counting down the minutes until I can hug you! You are a hero, and history will ALWAYS recognize it. Freedom for ALL political prisoners!!" she wrote on X.

Following Maduro's capture by US special forces on January 3, authorities began slowly releasing political prisoners. Rights groups estimate that around 700 people are still waiting to be freed.

Foro Penal, an NGO, said it confirmed the release of 35 prisoners on Sunday. It said that since January 8 nearly 400 people arrested for political reasons have been freed.

Lawmakers last week gave their initial backing to a draft amnesty covering the types of crimes used to lock up dissidents during 27 years of socialist rule.

But Venezuela's largest opposition coalition on Friday denounced "serious omissions" in the proposed amnesty measures.

Meanwhile, relatives of prisoners are growing increasingly impatient for their loved ones to be freed.

Acting president Delcy Rodriguez, who was Maduro's vice president, is pushing the amnesty bill as a milestone on the path to reconciliation.

Rodriguez took power in Venezuela with the blessing of US President Donald Trump, who is eying American access to what are the world's largest proven oil reserves.

As part of its reforms, Rodriguez's government has taken steps towards opening up the oil industry and restoring diplomatic ties with Washington, which were severed by Maduro in 2019.