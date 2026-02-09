India, Greece ink declaration to strengthen defense industrial collaboration

India and Greece on Monday signed a joint declaration of intent on strengthening defense industrial cooperation, according to an official statement.

This comes as Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh held a bilateral meeting with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias in New Delhi on Monday.

New Delhi said both ministers reiterated that the India-Greece strategic partnership is "based on shared values of peace, stability, freedom, and mutual respect."

"The two countries decided to expand capacity of their respective indigenous defense industries through partnership between India's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (policy of self-reliant India) and Hellenic defense reforms under 'Agenda 2030'," a statement issued by the Indian Defense Ministry said.

A joint declaration of intent on strengthening the defense industrial cooperation was signed as "a starting point for developing a five-year roadmap," the ministry said.

The defense ministers discussed various issues of "regional peace and security and acknowledged deepening bilateral defense cooperation and strategic ties."

"A bilateral military cooperation Plan for 2026 was also exchanged, charting the course for military engagements between the armed forces of both countries," it added.