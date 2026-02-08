Tens of thousands evacuated in Morocco due to heavy rainfall

Tens of thousands of people are being evacuated from their homes in Morocco after several days of heavy rainfall, officials told state media.



More than 154,000 people in Morocco's northern provinces have been affected, the Interior Ministry told the state news agency MAP on Sunday.



The town of Ksar al-Kebir to the north-east of the capital Rabat was one area that was particularly badly hit, the report said. Most of the residents there were evacuated due to rising water levels.



Access to several villages in the region was cut off because the Sebou River burst its banks following the downpours.



As recently as December, 37 people lost their lives after heavy rainfall and flooding in Morocco.



The rain has followed several years of severe drought with very little rainfall in Morocco.

