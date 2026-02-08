Sabotage acts target railways in Italy

A series of suspected sabotage attempts targeting railway lines in Italy disrupted intercity rail traffic, particularly in the country's north, as Italy began hosting the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympic Games, media reports said Saturday.

According to local media, several railway lines linking northern cities were targeted in what authorities are treating as coordinated attacks. In areas with large crowds attending Olympic-related events, cables were found cut near Bologna Station, a major rail hub, and two incendiary explosive devices were discovered.

One of the devices disrupted rail traffic from Bologna toward Venice, causing delays of more than two hours. A second device, reportedly intended to sabotage the Bologna-Ancona line, failed to detonate, preventing further disruption.

Another incident was reported near the city of Pesaro, where a railway switch on the Ancona-Rimini line was allegedly set on fire, further raising concerns over the safety of rail infrastructure.

No group has claimed responsibility for the incidents. However, their timing on the opening day of the Winter Olympics has fueled suspicions of an anarchist motive, according to media reports. Investigations are ongoing.

Deputy Prime Minister and Infrastructure and Transport Minister Matteo Salvini said on social media that prosecutors are investigating the incidents on suspicion of terrorism.

Separately, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said earlier this week that several cyberattacks targeting the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics had been thwarted.

In a statement on Feb. 4, Tajani said a series of cyberattacks aimed at Foreign Ministry offices, Olympic-related websites and hotels in Cortina d'Ampezzo had been prevented, adding that the attacks were of Russian origin.