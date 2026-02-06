Russia launches military satellites to serve 'interests of Defense Ministry'

The Russian Defense Ministry said Thursday that a Soyuz 2.1b carrier rocket successfully launched military satellites into their planned orbits.

"On Feb. 5 at 21:59, a combat team of the Space Forces successfully carried out a launch of the medium-class Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket from the State Test Cosmodrome of the Russian Ministry of Defense (the Plesetsk Cosmodrome) in the Arkhangelsk region," it said in a statement.

It added that the rocket launched satellites into orbit to serve the "interests of the Defense Ministry."