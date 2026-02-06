NORWAYS CROWN PRINCE SAYS HE IS LOOKING AFTER THE FAMILY

Norway's crown prince says he is looking after the family

Norway's Crown Prince Haakon said on Friday ⁠that the most important thing in recent days has been to look after his family ‍at a difficult time.

Haakon's wife, Crown Princess Mette-Marit, in an earlier statement on Friday ‌again apologised for her ‍friendship with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, one of several scandals to hit the royal household.

Adding to the family's woes, Mette-Marit's son Marius, 29, born before she met Haakon, meanwhile went on trial this week accused of rape, domestic abuse, assault and other crimes.

"For me, the most important thing these past few days has been to ⁠take care of the flock," Haakon told reporters on the sidelines of an official royal visit, referring to his family.

"We support Marius in the situation he is in. We look after the other children as well... They also need to be cared for, and I ‌have to make sure to take care of the Crown Princess."

Mette-Marit, he said, understands that many people want to hear from her.

"She thinks that is completely natural. ‍She would like to speak, but right now she can't. And I also ‍tell her that ‍she is not allowed to.

"She needs ⁠time to gather herself, ‍and then she would like to say more about the matter, and we hope people understand that she needs a bit of time."

Mette-Marit suffers from a ⁠chronic lung disease ‌that will require her to have a lung transplant.









