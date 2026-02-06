Morocco continues evacuations as floods hit northern provinces for 10th day

Moroccan authorities on Friday continued large-scale evacuation operations for the tenth consecutive day as severe flooding affected several northern provinces, with heavy rainfall complicating rescue and relief efforts.

According to an Anadolu reporter, thousands of residents have been relocated from flood-hit areas in the northern provinces of Larache, Sidi Kacem and Sidi Slimane, as well as Kenitra in western Morocco, as flash floods continued to spread across low-lying areas.

The flooding, ongoing since Jan. 28, has been particularly severe in Ksar El Kebir after the Loukkos River overflowed when the Oued El Makhazine dam exceeded its storage capacity.

Official figures show the dam reached 140% of its capacity for the first time, triggering widespread inundation in surrounding towns and agricultural areas.

On Thursday, Morocco's Interior Ministry said more than 143,000 people had been evacuated from the four affected provinces as part of precautionary measures aimed at protecting lives.

According to the ministry, Larache alone accounted for 110,941 evacuees, while 16,914 people were relocated from Kenitra, 11,696 from Sidi Kacem, and 3,613 from Sidi Slimane.

Authorities said evacuations are being carried out gradually, based on risk levels and anticipated damage, with extensive logistical resources mobilized to ensure the safe transfer and sheltering of displaced residents.

Government spokesperson Mustapha Baitas said Thursday that the floods had not resulted in any fatalities in the affected provinces.

In December 2025, flash floods in the western city of Safi killed 37 people.