Iranian, Omani foreign ministers meet ahead of US-Iran talks

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Hamad Al Busaidi met on Friday to exchange views on how to advance US-Iran talks scheduled to be held later in the day, Iran's state news agency IRNA reported.

In the meeting with his Omani counterpart, Araghchi said Tehran is ready to defend its sovereignty and national security, while expressing appreciation to Oman for its hosting role and good office regarding the planned talks with Washington, the report said.

Al Busaidi, for his part, expressed the regional countries' commitment to preventing any escalation of tensions, as well as hopes that this round of talks would pave the way for a lasting understanding between the US and Iran.

Araghchi and Al Busaidi also discussed Iran's viewpoints and proposals, along with its demands and considerations, regarding the talks with US, the IRNA added.

Tehran will be represented by a delegation headed by Araghchi during the planned meeting with Washington.

According to Iran's state-run news agency IRNA, Araghchi is accompanied by Deputy for Political Affairs Majid Takht-Ravanchi, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei, Deputy for Economic Affairs Hamid Ghanbari, and other Iranian diplomats.

The US officials said Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff, and President Donald Trump's son-in-law and assistant Jared Kushner will represent Washington in the talks with Iran.





