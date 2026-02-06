SETA panel focuses on future of Türkiye-Iraq ties amid shifting regional dynamics

The trajectory of Türkiye-Iraq relations was discussed at a panel in the Turkish capital Ankara, where experts said growing institutional cooperation and shared security concerns are shaping the bilateral agenda.

The event, titled "New Regional Dynamics and the Future of Türkiye-Iraq Relations," was hosted by the Foundation for Political, Economic and Social Research (SETA).

- 'Cooperation gains momentum under al-Sudani government'

During the panel, Bilgay Duman, strategic analysis director at Anadolu, said Iraq holds a central position in the region and that developments there directly affect Türkiye.

He said Ankara's Iraq policy prioritizes Iraq's political unity and added that relations have gained momentum under Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani.

Duman added that Türkiye's more institutional and restrained stance during anti-government protests in Iraq in 2019 helped position Türkiye as an important balancing actor in the eyes of Iraqis

He also stressed that bilateral ties should advance independently of broader regional rivalries and pointed to the presence of the PKK terror group and ISIS (Daesh) as areas for joint action.

"I believe Türkiye-Iraq relations should move forward independently from regional processes," he said.

- Period of institutionalization in bilateral ties

Mehmet Alaca, chief correspondent at Anadolu, said ties have become more institutionalized in recent years but remain vulnerable to regional tensions.

He noted that regional developments over the last two years could both accelerate proactive and cumulative progress in relations and carry the risk of disruption.

Referring to water disputes that sometimes feature in political debates in Iraq, Alaca said some Iraqi politicians can provoke the issue, while Türkiye consistently emphasizes its humanitarian dimension.

Alaca said Baghdad has become more responsive to Turkish concerns about the PKK, given the terror group's presence in northern Iraq.

In the process toward a "terror-free Türkiye," he said both Baghdad and the Erbil administration play central roles, noting that Iraq hosts the Qandil Mountains, considered the PKK's main base.

Alaca added that tensions between the Syrian administration and the YPG terror group, followed by a ceasefire and full integration agreement process, could have positive spillover effects on Türkiye-Iraq ties.

- Potential for deeper regional cooperation

Adel Badavi of Baghdad University said tensions involving the Gulf region and friction between the US and Iran have created a complex and fragile security environment affecting both Türkiye and Iraq.

He added that despite these pressures, the two countries have the potential to foster deeper regional cooperation and integration, including through the Development Road Project, which he said could promote broader economic connectivity.

Salam Jabbar of the Hivar el-Fikr Research Center said regional instability since the start of Israeli attacks on Gaza has tested both countries, which have sought to maintain stability.

He added that Türkiye is Iraq's fourth-largest trade partner and that instability in Iraq would also negatively affect the Turkish economy.





