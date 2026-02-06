Australian premier arrives in Indonesia for security pact

Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese walks upon his arrival at the Halim Perdanakusuma International Airport in Jakarta on February 5, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Australia's prime minister arrived in the Indonesian capital Jakarta on Thursday evening to sign a bilateral security agreement.

"Wonderful warm welcome from Indonesian Ministers for our arrival in Jakarta to sign our Treaty on Common Security," Anthony Albanese said on US social media company X.

"We will always work with our neighbours to deliver for Australians back home. And our relationship has never been stronger," he added.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto is set to host Albanese for a meeting on Friday, where the leaders are expected to sign a common security treaty.

Australia and Indonesia established bilateral ties in 1949.

In December, Indonesia, Australia, and Papua New Guinea moved to strengthen security ties during their first-ever trilateral defense ministers' meeting.

Papua New Guinea's Defense Minister Billy Joseph hosted Indonesian Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin and Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Richard Marles in Port Moresby, the capital of Papua New Guinea.

The three defense chiefs agreed to hold their trilateral defense ministers' meeting annually, with Indonesia agreeing to host the forum in 2026.