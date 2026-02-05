ZELENSKYY APPOINTS NEW CHIEF OF UKRAINES FOREIGN INTELLIGENCE SERVICE

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Oleh Luhovskyi as the acting head of the Foreign Intelligence Service (FIS) of Ukraine in a decree Wednesday.

Luhovskyi has held senior positions in the service since 2024 and was a member of the Ukrainian delegation during negotiations with Russia in Istanbul in May 2025.

The FIS had been headed by Oleh Ivashchenko since March 2024. Luhovskyi served as the first deputy head of the Foreign Intelligence Service since May 2024, working under Ivashchenko.

On Jan. 2 this year, Zelenskyy appointed Ivashchenko as head of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR). In this role, Ivashchenko succeeded Kyrylo Budanov, who took over as head of the Presidential Office following the resignation of Andriy Yermak amid a corruption scandal.



