Venezuela’s interim president calls for dialogue with US

Venezuela's interim president appealed for diplomatic dialogue with the US on Wednesday following American military action in early January.

Speaking from the Miraflores presidential palace in the capital Caracas, Delcy Rodriguez recalled that she recently held phone calls with US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, noting that the two nations share a historic relationship.

She said disagreements could be addressed through respect for international law and Venezuela's constitution, stressing that dialogue was the preferred path.

Rodriguez further said that some extremist groups had sought to exploit the US intervention to sow chaos in Venezuela but added that the public had countered such efforts with maturity and restraint.

She said that after the US airstrikes and related events, the nation was recovering and that calm and security had been restored.

"The Venezuelan people want to preserve their sovereignty, safeguard national independence, peace and tranquility," she said.

"If there is one thing in which Venezuelans are united, it is that any controversy, any disagreement with the United States government must be addressed diplomatically, through political dialogue," she underscored.

Referring to the US military attack on Jan. 3 that included targeted strikes and resulted in the capture and removal of President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores by US forces, Rodriguez said "this attack constitutes a stain on our relations, and we must work diligently and respectfully to overcome our differences."

The US brought Maduro and Flores to New York City, where they pleaded not guilty to drug and weapons charges.

Trump said his administration would "run" Venezuela and its oil assets during a transitional period.