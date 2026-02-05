Russia, Ukraine conduct prisoner swap as 2nd round of Abu Dhabi peace talks conclude

Russia and Ukraine on Thursday exchanged 157 prisoners of war each, as the two countries concluded two days of US-mediated consultations in the UAE capital Abu Dhabi.

The exchange was first reported by US envoy Steve Witkoff, who said Russia and Ukraine agreed to exchange 314 prisoners of war following "detailed and productive" talks in the Emirati capital, which hosted a second round of trilateral talks over the past two days.

"While significant work remains, steps like this demonstrate that sustained diplomatic engagement is delivering tangible results and advancing efforts to end the war in Ukraine," Witkoff said on US social media company X.

He added that discussions will continue, with "additional progress anticipated in the coming weeks."

The Russian Defense Ministry said 157 of its servicemen were returned as part of the prisoner swap, as well as three Russian civilians.

"The United Arab Emirates and the United States provided humanitarian assistance in the return of Russian servicemen from captivity," the ministry said.

"We are bringing our people home—157 Ukrainians ... Soldiers, sergeants, and officers. Along with our defenders, civilians are also returning. Most of them had been in captivity since 2022," Zelenskyy later said on X, confirming the swap.

"I thank everyone who works to make these exchanges possible, as well as everyone on the frontline who contributes to expanding Ukraine's exchange fund," he said. "We will continue to work to release our people from captivity."

Russia and Ukraine last conducted a prisoner exchange on Oct. 2, 2025, as part of deals reached in the Turkish metropolis Istanbul, which hosted three rounds of direct peace talks earlier that year.

The second round of trilateral talks started in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday and resumed earlier Thursday following an initial round on Jan. 23-24, also held in the UAE capital.

Head of Ukraine's presidential office Kyrylo Budanov told the RBC-Ukraine news agency that the talks were "constructive," without offering further details, while Russian authorities have yet to give an assessment of the negotiations.