Arabian Gulf Security 4 exercise concludes in Qatar

A regional security exercise hosted by Qatar and involving the US and Gulf Arab states concluded after 11 days Wednesday, Qatari state media reported.

According to the Qatar News Agency, the exercise, known as Arabian Gulf Security 4, included participation from member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

Security and law enforcement units from GCC countries took part alongside specialized US forces.

Interior ministers and senior security officials from the participating countries also attended the closing ceremony, the report said.

More than 260 hours of training were conducted during the exercise, which featured over 70 field-based scenarios.

The exercise took place amid heightened tensions between the US and Iran, even as diplomatic efforts continue to ease the situation.