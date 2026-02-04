TRUMP CALLS COLOMBIAS PETRO TERRIFIC AFTER WHITE HOUSE MEETING

US President Donald Trump and Colombian President Gustavo Petro met at the White House on Tuesday for the first time after weeks of mutual accusations.



The talks focused on cooperation to combat drug trafficking. At a joint press conference afterwards, Trump said the two got along "very well" and described Petro as "terrific." The Colombian leader, however, struck a more reserved tone.



Trump's remarks marked a shift from his recent rhetoric. Only weeks earlier, the Republican president had described Petro as a "sick man" who liked to produce cocaine and sell it to the United States.



On Tuesday, Trump said his earlier hostility stemmed from not knowing Petro well, adding that the two sides were now working on an agreement aimed at reducing the flow of illegal drugs into the US.



Speaking at a press conference, Petro said there were differing views on the problem of drug trafficking.



Instead of pursuing a hard-line military approach against criminal organizations, Petro said his government wanted to persuade farmers in Colombia to grow legal agricultural products such as coffee or cocoa rather than coca, while at the same time taking resolute action against the financiers of the international drug trade.



"He did not change his way of thinking on many issues and neither did I," Petro said of Trump, adding that pacts were often forged between opponents who find common ground.



Colombia has long been one of Washington's most important partners in South America, but relations have cooled recently.



The US administration last year classified Colombia as a country that was failing to meet its international obligations in the fight against illegal drugs. The US also imposed sanctions on Petro, arguing that he was not taking sufficiently decisive action against drug trafficking.



Petro, for his part, has repeatedly pointed to heavy involvement of Colombia's security forces in combating the drug trade. On Tuesday, Colombia extradited a key drug trafficker to the US.



Colombia is the world's largest cocaine producer. According to the United Nations, the country accounts for around 65% of the world's coca cultivation area, covering more than 250,000 hectares.



Although security has improved after the 2016 peace deal between Colombia and the largest guerrilla group, FARC, parts of the country are still controlled by illegal groups.

