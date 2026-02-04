News World Starmer says Peter Mandelson 'betrayed' UK with Epstein leaks

Prime Minister Keir Starmer launched a blistering attack on Peter Mandelson in Parliament on Wednesday, declaring that the former Cabinet minister "betrayed our country" by allegedly leaking secrets to Jeffrey Epstein.

Speaking in the House of Commons, the British lower house of Parliament, Stamer said Mandelson had "lied repeatedly" about his relationship with paedophile financier Epstein during the appointment process to the US ambassador role.



The prime minister also said he had spoken to the King to have Mandelson removed from the Privy Council.



Starmer said: "Mandelson betrayed our country, our Parliament and my party.



"He lied repeatedly to my team when asked about his relationship with Epstein before and during his tenure as ambassador, I regret appointing him.



"If I knew then what I know now, he would never have been anywhere near government."



Mandelson has quit the House of Lords, but Starmer said legislation was being drafted to stop him from continuing to use the title of lord.



And he said he had agreed with the King that Mandelson should no longer be a privy counsellor – which allows him to be described as "right honourable" – because he had "brought the reputation of the Privy Council into disrepute."



Papers on Mandelson's appointment as ambassador to the US will be released by the government after Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch used a parliamentary process to demand the documents.



On Wednesday afternoon, she will call for all documents showing how Mandelson got the Washington job, including messages exchanged with key figures in Starmer's inner circle including chief of staff Morgan McSweeney and top ministers.



The prime minister has agreed to release papers as long as they do not prejudice national security or international relations.



He said the Metropolitan Police had also raised issues about anything that would prejudice their investigation into Mandelson's alleged misconduct in public office.



Mandelson, a political appointment rather than a career diplomat, was sacked from his Washington role in September last year over his links with Epstein.



Starmer acknowledged he had known about Mandelson's association with the sex offender, but said the peer had lied about the extent of that relationship.



Badenoch asked: "Did the official security vetting he received mention Mandelson's ongoing relationship with the paedophile Jeffrey Epstein?"



Starmer replied: "Yes it did. As a result, various questions were put to him.



"I intend to disclose to this House all of the – national security, prejudice to international relations on one side – I want to make sure this House sees the full documentation so it will see for itself the extent to which, time and time again, Mandelson completely misrepresented the extent of his relationship with Epstein and lied throughout the process."











