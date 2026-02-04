Abbas expresses gratitude to Türkiye, Saudi Arabia for their support to Palestinian cause

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas conveyed his gratitude to Türkiye and Saudi Arabia on Wednesday for their support for the Palestinian people, during Tuesday's visit by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to the kingdom.

In a statement carried by the official news agency Wafa, Abbas praised "the honorable and principled stances" of Ankara and Riyadh in upholding international law and legitimacy, and in supporting "the Palestinian people's right to freedom and independence."

Abbas also highlighted a joint statement released by the two countries emphasizing the need to establish an independent Palestinian state, with East Jerusalem as its capital, on the basis of the 1967 borders, in accordance with international law, United Nations resolutions, and the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative, noting that this approach supports the legitimate national rights of the Palestinian people.

He also welcomed renewed emphasis by Ankara and Riyadh on the "vital" role played by the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) in delivering essential services to the Palestinian people.